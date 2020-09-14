Gigamon launched the integration of Gigamon ThreatINSIGHT and Cisco SecureX. InfoSec teams need a platform of integrated, advanced security solutions to combat attackers and secure their organizations. The ThreatINSIGHT and SecureX integration delivers an implementation with zero tool maintenance and increases the value and utilization of Cisco Amp for Endpoints, Cisco Umbrella, Cisco Firewalls, Cisco Email Security, Cisco Web Security, Cisco ThreatGrid and other Cisco products for InfoSec teams when hunting and responding to threats.

More secure network and improved detection

This integrated solution provides some benefits including simplified network security, improved detection and response times, maximized solution value. ThreatINSIGHT is powered by machine learning and behavioral analytics, empowers security analysts to identify hidden and emerging threats automatically. Meanwhile, ThreatINSIGHT allows for immediate mitigation by using the Cisco SecureX platform.

Chris Kissel, IDC Research Director, Security & Risk Products, said,

“To avoid security blind spots and protect against cyber threats, organizations need visibility into all devices, not just those with endpoint detection and response (EDR) that the client installed, enabling detection of hidden and emerging threats, which is especially important amid today’s remote workforce. The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation and unintentionally expanded organizations’ attack surfaces. By integrating network detection and response (NDR), organizations can make informed decisions with platforms to carry out those actions to ensure a strong ROI for their security stack.”

