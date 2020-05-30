GitHub’s security team announced that they have received a message from a security researcher who pinpoints a malware in GitHub-hosted repositories. GitHub’s analysis shows that the malware is designed to enumerate and backdoor NetBeans projects. The malware is dubbed “Octopus Scanner” and as a result of GitHub’s investigation, it is found in 26 open-source projects. Security researcher JJ provided detailed information about the repositories that were vulnerable. JJ states:

The malware is capable of identifying the NetBeans project files and embedding malicious payload both in project files and build JAR files. Below is a high-level description of the Octopus Scanner operation:

Identify user’s NetBeans directory

Enumerate all projects in the NetBeans directory

Copy malicious payload cache.dat to nbproject/cache.dat

Modify the nbproject/build-impl.xml file to make sure the malicious payload is executed every time NetBeans project is build

If the malicious payload is an instance of the Octopus Scanner itself the newly built JAR file is also infected.

Low detection rate

GitHub’s analysis also shows that this malware has a low detection rate of 4 out of 60, according to the VirusTotal dashboard. The malware disguises itself as an ocs.txt file. GitHub also stated: