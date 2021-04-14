GitLab announced the acquisition of Peach Tech, a security software firm specializing in protocol fuzz testing and dynamic application security testing API testing, and Fuzzit, a continuous fuzz testing solution providing coverage-guided testing. With the acquisition, GitLab will become the first security solution to offer both coverage-guided and behavioral fuzz testing.

Coverage-guided and behavioral fuzz testing

These acquisitions will also make GitLabs’s DevSecOps offering the first true DevSecOps platform to shift fuzz testing left with these new offerings being made available within the GitLab CI/CD environment. GitLab Secure customers will have a fully integrated security solution, from Auto DevOps deployment of security testing to vulnerability management and remediation.

The acquisitions will also allow the company to accelerate its roadmap for interactive application security testing by extending Peach Tech’s DAST API security engine and Fuzzit’s crash correlation technology. GitLab aims to bring developers a native and seamless experience for discovering, fixing, and remediating security vulnerabilities and weaknesses. Sid Sijbrandij, CEO, GitLab, said,

“We believe GitLab provides best-in-class tools for the complete DevOps lifecycle on a single platform. Bringing the fuzzing technologies of Peach Tech and Fuzzit into GitLab’s security solutions will give our users an even more robust and thorough application security testing experience while enabling them to shift security left. This simultaneously simplifies their workflows and creates collaboration between development, security, and operations teams.”

