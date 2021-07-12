GlobalDots and Cloudflare introduce SOC-as-a-Service. The new service formalizes CloudFlare’s recognition of GlobalDots’ experience in multiple as-a-service domains, such as Managed Cloud Services, DevOps services, Network Operation Center (NOC), and professional services for Cloudflare products. It will also deepen the partnership in providing full-stack security services.

Security Operation Centers

GlobalDots professional team will be able to provide Cloudflare customers with trusted Managed Security Service Provider offerings, including ongoing hands-on keyboard configuration updates and fine-tuning. The team will also integrate with third-party security tools, services, analytics, and SIEM platforms like Splunk, Sumo Logic, and others to provide a holistic view of a customer’s threat profile. Yuval Rachlin, Founder and CEO of GlobalDots said,

“We are proud to be partnering with Cloudflare in this unique offering. It is an excellent addition to our already-innovative and diverse portfolio of Edge, Cloud and Networking services. At GlobalDots, we live to assist our clients adopt the most innovative solutions and streamline business processes with our superb professional services. We highly appreciate Cloudflare’s choice of us to be part this program, and we will harness GlobalDots’ global coverage to make it a great one. Being one of the most advanced network providers we work with, we are confident that CloudFlare’s SOC-as-a-service will be highly appreciated by our clients.”

