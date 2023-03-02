Client-side encryption is generally available for Gmail and Calendar, thus all essential Google Workspace apps are now covered by CSE.

Google enabled CSE for Drive, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Meet in 2022, helping organizations to meet regulatory compliance needs.

With client-side encryption, organizations can ensure that any third party, including Google and foreign governments, cannot access their confidential data.

In 2022, Google enables client-side encryption for Drive, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Meet, enabling customers to meet their security, privacy, compliance, and digital sovereignty requirements. Now, CSE is also generally available for Gmail and Calendar. The new feature will enable more customers to become arbiters of their data. The organizations will also be the only party that decides who has access to it.

CSE for Gmail and Calendar

To help organizations with their regulatory compliance needs, Google has accelerated the delivery of encryption capabilities. It also gives organizations higher confidence that any third party can’t access their data. Google Workspace already encrypts data at rest and in transit with secure-by-design cryptographic libraries. CSE takes this capability to next level and ensures that customers have sole control over all access to their data.

With the new feature, the sensitive data will be indecipherable to other external entities, including Google. Starting today, all essential Google Workspace apps are now covered by CSE, and organizations of all sizes can benefit from these protections. CSE is available globally to customers with Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, and Education Plus.