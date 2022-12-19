Gmail client-side encryption beta, allows users to send and receive encrypted emails within their domain and outside of their domain.

Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Education Standard customers are eligible to apply for the beta.

Using client-side encryption in Gmail ensures sensitive data in the email body and attachments are indecipherable to Google servers.

Gmail’s client-side encryption is now available in beta. Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Education Standard customers can apply for the beta until January 20th. Client-side encryption makes the sensitive data in the email indecipherable to Google servers. Customers retain control over encryption keys and the identity service to access those keys.

Beta test application

Client-side encryption strengthens the confidentiality of the data and helps address data sovereignty and compliance needs. Google Workspace already uses the latest cryptographic standards to encrypt all data at rest and in transit between our facilities.

Admins: Eligible Workspace customers can apply for the beta after completing a few steps to prepare their account. This feature will be OFF by default and can be enabled at the domain, OU, and Group levels ( Admin console > Security > Access and data control > Client-side encryption ).

End users: To add client-side encryption to any message , click the lock icon and select additional encryption, compose the message and add attachments as normal.

Availability:

Available to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Education Standard customers

Not available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers

Not available to users with personal Google Accounts