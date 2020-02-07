Google admitted that it might have mistakenly shared some users’ private videos on its servers with other users.

Google announced a serious data leak to affected users. The tech giant didn’t share the information about the number of affected users. The incident happened due to a technical issue in Google’s Takeout service, which allows users to back up all the Google account data as a single file and download it.

Google Takeout

According to a screenshot shared on Twitter by Jon Oberheide from Duo Security, the issue happened between 21st November and 25th November of 2019. Users who had requested account backup during that 5 day period might have received unrelated videos from other Google accounts. According to the email sent by the Google support team, the issue doesn’t involve photographs, only videos. The tech giant admitted and apologized for the issue and confirmed that it is resolved but didn’t declare any details about the problem or how many users have been affected.