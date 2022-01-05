Tech giant, Google, announced the acquisition of Siemplify, an Israeli cybersecurity startup that focuses on security orchestration, automation, and response. According to the announcement, the startup shares a similar vision in this space with Google. By adding Siemplify to its portfolio, Google Cloud‘s security team will be able to help organizations to manage the threat responses better. Sunil Potti, Vice President and General Manager of Google Cloud Security announced the acquisition with a blog post and stated that the acquisition will allow Google to change the rules on how organizations hunt, detect, and respond to threats.

Security orchestration, automation, and response

Siemplify provides a platform that allows security teams to manage risk better and reduce the cost of addressing threats. It also helps analysts to manage operations from end-to-end, respond to threats quickly and precisely, and get smarter with analyst interactions. The solution also improves SOC performance reducing caseloads, raising analyst productivity, and creating better visibility across workflows.

Google stated that Siemplify’s services will be its foundation for the investments in SOAR capabilities and the team’s talent will lead the way. By integrating Siemplify’s capabilities into Chronicle, Google aims to help organizations to modernize and automate their security operations.

According to the various online news sources, the price of the acquisition is around $500 million. It is also the first time that Google acquires an Israeli cybersecurity company. The company has 200 employees working in Israel, the U.S., and London. With the acquisition, the Siemplify team will join Google and its co-founders will continue their roles in the company. Until the acquisition, the company has raised $58 million over four funding rounds. The company was founded in 2015 by Amos Stern (CEO), Alon Cohen (CTO), and Garry Fatakhov (COO). Amos Stern, CEO of Siemplify said,

« We’re excited to join Google Cloud and build on the success we’ve had in the market helping companies address growing security threats. Together with Chronicle’s rich security analytics and threat intelligence, we can truly help security professionals transform the security operations center to defend against today’s threats. »

