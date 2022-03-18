Conti ransomware gang has been a headache for companies such as Shutterfly; encrypting and locking the data on the systems and demanding payment to unlock them. Threat Analysis Group of Google has discovered an initial access broker that is linked with Conti and Diavol ransomware gangs.

Sells access to ransomware groups

The initial access broker, which is dubbed as EXOTIC LILY, is used for phishing campaigns to gain access to target company networks; then they are selling those access methods/credentials to the ransomware groups. They were first discovered while exploiting CVE-2021-40444 – Microsoft MSHTML zero-day vulnerability.

The group registers alternative domains for the target companies for spoofing, mostly with .us, .co, or .biz TLDs, then creates e-mail accounts to send phishing e-mails. They also create fake social media accounts with AI-generated human faces.

The unaware employees at the target company who do not check the full e-mail addresses might run the malicious files with payloads; then EXOTIC LILY gains access to the target network. Those files are sent by using popular file-sharing services such as TransferNow, TransferXL, WeTransfer, and OneDrive.

Active in working hours

The group is generally most active between 09:00 and 17:00 on weekdays; targeting the usual working hours of most companies. First, they were using document files with malicious payloads to exploit, but then they switched to ISO files with BazarLoadr DLLs and LNK shortcuts.

EXOTIC LILY group improved its ISO files by using a DLL with a custom loader. This custom loader is a more advanced variant of the first-stage payload for CVE-2021-40444 exploitation; BUMBLEBEE. It uses WMI to collect the system details and sends them to C2.

Google has published the recent fake domains, BazarLoader ISO samples, BUMBLEBEE ISO samples, and the C2 of the BUMBLEBEE malware as well:

Domains

conlfex[.]com

avrobio[.]co

elemblo[.]com

phxmfg[.]co

modernmeadow[.]co

lsoplexis[.]com

craneveyor[.]us

faustel[.]us

lagauge[.]us

missionbio[.]us

richllndmetals[.]com

kvnational[.]us

prmflltration[.]com

brightlnsight[.]co

belcolnd[.]com

awsblopharma[.]com

amevida[.]us

revergy[.]us

al-ghurair[.]us

opontia[.]us

BazarLoader ISO samples:

5ceb28316f29c3912332065eeaaebf59f10d79cd9388ef2a7802b9bb80d797be

9fdec91231fe3a709c8d4ec39e25ce8c55282167c561b14917b52701494ac269

c896ee848586dd0c61c2a821a03192a5efef1b4b4e03b48aba18eedab1b864f7

BUMBLEBEE ISO samples:

9eacade8174f008c48ea57d43068dbce3d91093603db0511467c18252f60de32

6214e19836c0c3c4bc94e23d6391c45ad87fdd890f6cbd3ab078650455c31dc8

201c4d0070552d9dc06b76ee55479fc0a9dfacb6dbec6bbec5265e04644eebc9

1fd5326034792c0f0fb00be77629a10ac9162b2f473f96072397a5d639da45dd

01cc151149b5bf974449b00de08ce7dbf5eca77f55edd00982a959e48d017225

BUMBLEBEE C2:

23.81.246[.]187:443