Mandiant announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Google for $23.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $5.4 billion, inclusive of Mandiant’s net cash. The offer price represents a 57% premium to the undisturbed 10-day trailing volume-weighted average price as of February 7. Upon the close of the acquisition, Mandiant will join Google Cloud.

Mandiant has delivered frontline expertise and threat intelligence for the past 18 years. Mandiant acquisition will complement Google Cloud’s existing strengths in security. The duo will deliver an end-to-end security operations suite with even greater capabilities as well as advisory services helping customers address critical security challenges and stay protected at every stage of the security lifecycle.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of Mandiant stockholder and regulatory approvals, and is expected to close later this year. Kevin Mandia, CEO of Mandiant said,

« Cyber security is a mission, and we believe it’s one of the most important of our generation. Google Cloud shares our mission-driven culture to bring security to every organization. Together, we will deliver our expertise and intelligence at scale via the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, as part of the Google Cloud security portfolio. These efforts will help organizations to effectively, efficiently and continuously manage and configure their complex mix of security products. »