According to reports, Google is denying login attempts from several Linux browsers due to security issues.

Some Reddit users are reporting issues when trying to login to Google services in Falkon, Konquerer, and some other Linux web browsers. When the users try to access the same sites in a major browser, site loads without issue. Google didn’t make any official announcement about the issue.

May not be secure

The error message says: “Couldn’t sign you in. This browser or app may not be secure. Try using a different browser. If you’re already using a supported browser, you can refresh your screen and try again to sign in.” Learn more link in the error leads to a support page and suggests that it could be an issue with Javascript, with extensions that aren’t compatible, are running automation testing frameworks or the browser is embedded in a different application.

