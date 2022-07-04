The tech giant, Google will merge its Chrome and Android password manager to make it more consistent. The update is a response to the feedback received by the company that managing the passwords could be hard to use at times.

Simplified and unified experience

Google said that it has been receiving feedback from its community about current password management for its Chrome on Android and how it was creating confusion at times. With its latest part of improvements, Google is looking to change that. The tech company will launch an update to apply stronger password protections and simplified access on Chrome and Android.

On Thursday, Google updated its password manager on the Android operating system. The new update is merging the password manager in the Android operating system itself with the one in the Chrome application. As a result, the password manager will appear as one single interface where the users can edit, check, or add passwords. The Chrome product manager, Ali Sarraf wrote on a blog;

« We’re always grateful for feedback, and many of you have shared that managing passwords between Chrome and Android has been confusing at times: “It’s the same info in both places, so why does it look so different?” With this release, we’re rolling out a simplified and unified management experience that’s the same in Chrome and Android settings. »

The updated Password Manager will aim to below;

A consistent look and feel, across the web and apps : The users will have a simplified and unified management experience that’s the same in Chrome and Android settings. A shortcut to Google Password Manager to the Android home screen will be added.

: The users will have a simplified and unified management experience that’s the same in Chrome and Android settings. A shortcut to Google Password Manager to the Android home screen will be added. More powerful password protections : Weak and reused passwords on Android will be flagged and users will be warned. They can be fixed without hassle with the automated password change feature on Android.

: Weak and reused passwords on Android will be flagged and users will be warned. They can be fixed without hassle with the automated password change feature on Android. Simplified access and password management: Logging in will be quicker as they bring Touch-to-Login to Chrome on Android by allowing users to securely log into sites directly from the layer at the bottom of the screen.

According to Chrome product manager, these updates will be available for non-stock Android phones over the following months. Additionally, iOS users will be able to benefit from Google Password Manager’s password generation ability when they set Chrome as the autofill provider on their phones.