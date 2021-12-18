Google Open Source Security Team announced a solution to secure the open-source libraries used by thousands of users. The solution, OSS-Fuzz is a free fuzzing service that has found over 7,000 vulnerabilities during its lifetime and is used by more than 500 open-source projects. For the solution, Google has partnered with Code Intelligence, a security company, to provide continuous fuzzing for Log4j, as part of OSS-Fuzz.

Continuous fuzzing for Log4j

For the partnership Code Intelligence improved its Jazzer fuzzing engine allowing it to detect remote JNDI lookups. Google has awarded the company $25,000 for the effort and stated that they will continue to with them for a secure open-source ecosystem.

Google also stated that vulnerabilities like Log4Shell are an eye-opener for the industry and with OSS-Fuzz and Jazzer, the company can now detect these type of vulnerabilities allowing users to fix them before something unwanted happens.

