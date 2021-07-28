Google launched its Vulnerability Rewards Program 10 years ago. During that period, 2,022 researchers were rewarded $29,357,516 for the 11,055 bugs they have found. Google also stated that 20 bug hunters joined the Google VRP team. To celebrate its anniversary, Google announced the launch of its new platform: Bug Hunters.

Single platform for all VRPs

The new launch brings Google’s all VRPs, including Google, Android, Abuse, Chrome, and Play, closer together and provides a single intake that aims to make it easier for bug hunters. Some of the other improvements for the platform are:

More opportunities for interaction and a bit of healthy competition through gamification, per-country leaderboards, awards/badges for certain bugs, and more!

A more functional and aesthetically pleasing leaderboard. We know a lot of you are using your achievements in the VRP to find jobs and we hope this acts as a useful resource.

A stronger emphasis on learning: Bug hunters can improve their skills through the content available in our new Bug Hunter University

Streamlined publication process: we know the value that knowledge sharing brings to our community. That’s why we want to make it easier for you to publish your bug reports.

Swag will now be supported for special occasions

