Global cloud networking provider, GTT Communications announced that it is teaming up with a partnership with cybersecurity company, Palo Alto Networks. With the partnership, GTT aims to power its new SASE platform to improve enterprise networks’ security, efficiency, and control functionality. The networking and security capabilities of the two companies allow customers to enhance the security of network access and use of cloud applications from any location and any device.

GTT Secure Access Service Edge platform

GTT’s new SASE platform utilizes Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access and deploys a set of security features in a single cloud-delivered platform. All these features protect application traffic and provide a seamless connection to the company’s global Tier 1 network. The solution’s networking and security functions decrease complexity and increase centralized control and efficiency, improving network performance and latency. Don MacNeil, COO of GTT said,

« Customers are seeking highly secure and flexible global network solutions to adapt to the rapidly changing business environment, new workforce models and ever-expanding security threat landscape. Adopting the most advanced security and networking technologies, and enabling our customers to leverage them readily, is the centerpiece of our product strategy, and we are pleased to partner with Palo Alto Networks to meet the stringent security requirements of our customers that GTT’s SASE global network services platform will deliver. »

