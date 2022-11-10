Medibank, a health insurance company in Australia, have been hacked last month by a ransomware gang that is linked to REvil.

gang that is linked to REvil. A few days after Medibank refuses to pay the ransom the gang demands, the group has begun leaking the data they have stolen.

The leaked data includes some basic information such as names, phone numbers, and email addresses in addition to very private information such as abortion data.

Refused to pay the ransom

According to Medibank, the hackers have managed to steal many customer data including private health information, but excluding financial information, identity documents such as driver’s licenses, and health claims data for extra services such as optical and dental checks.

A few days ago Medibank has stated that they will not pay for the ransom demand of the attackers. Now, after their refusal of paying the ransom, the gang has published some of the information that they have managed to steal from the company network. That information includes names, addresses, dates of birth, passport numbers, email addresses, and phone numbers. Sadly, the hackers have also posted some very private health information such as abortion data.

As the ransomware gang releases the data, Medibank has alarmed its customers through its official Twitter account as follows:

We’ve also been alerting our customers to the threat from the criminal that they could begin releasing stolen Medibank customer data on the dark web and that the criminal could also attempt to contact customers directly — Medibank (@medibank) November 9, 2022

Medibank thinks that the number of people whose basic information (name, date of birth, address, phone number, email address) was stolen reaches 9.7 million, which is a lot, in addition to 480,000 people’s health claim data.

Medibank advises its customers the following:

Being alert for any phishing scams via phone, post, or email.

Verifying any communications received to ensure they are legitimate.

Not opening texts from unknown or suspicious numbers.

Changing passwords regularly with ‘strong’ passwords, not re-using passwords, and activating multi-factor authentications on any online accounts where available.

Medibank will never contact customers asking for a password or sensitive information.