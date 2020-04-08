Most of the companies are now having their employees work remotely to avoid the Coronavirus. So, it means for millions of employees use Wi-Fi connection from home that may not be secure. That’s sure that working at the office is more secure than working from home because there are a lot of security protocols and standards that have to be implemented in the office network.

Have to be aware of the lack of security

While working from home, employees have no protection under any kind of firewall or their devices are not protected enough against cyber-attacks, they might also be using unconfigured software. There is a new wave of cyberattacks targeting employees who are working from home during the coronavirus outbreak, essentially in the United States.

Tom Kellermann, who served on a presidential cybersecurity commission during the Obama administration, said:

“There are nation-states that are actively taking advantage of the situation, particularly our Cold War adversaries, and we need to be keenly aware that they are aware of the lack of security that is presented by everyone telecommuting.”

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Department of Homeland Security’s cyber agency, also underlined the threat of potential cyberattacks on virtual private networks (VPNs). These networks that use by employees open a tempting way for hackers to get in.

According to CISA’s announcement, organizations that use VPNs for telework, more vulnerabilities are being found and targeted by malicious cyber actors. Update VPNs, network infrastructure devices, and devices being used to remote into work environments with the latest software patches and security configurations.

