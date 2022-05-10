The cyberwar between Ukraine and Russia continues. Pro-Ukrainian hackers launched cyberattacks targetting Russian TV to display messages, such as “blood is on your hands.” The message was shown on the online Russian TV schedule page and it took place during Putin’s speech on Victory Day.

“No to war”

When users accessed TV schedules on their smart TVs, they saw that the name of every program was changed to “On your hands is the blood of thousands of Ukrainians and their hundreds of murdered children. TV and the authorities are lying. No to war.” These schedules were also indexed by search engines, including Google and Yandex, spreading the message on the web.

Russian video streaming platform RuTube also suffered a cyberattack and went offline. The platform has approximately 3 million visitors per month. The website showed a warning that says “Attention! The site is undergoing technical work.” RuTube’s mobile and smart TV apps were also affected by the attack. The company stated,

« Following the websites of Russian departments, which have been constantly subjected to cyberattacks over the past two months, hackers have reached RUTUBE. Video hosting has undergone a powerful cyberattack. At the moment it is not possible to access the platform. »