Devo Technology announced the results of a report assessing the current state and pace of change with regards to enterprise cloud transformation initiatives and the ramifications on teams running a Security Operations Center (SOC).

Cloud became the first option

The report, “Beyond Cloud Adoption: How to Embrace the Cloud for Security and Business Benefits,” found that the global pandemic accelerated business transformation far past the cloud tipping point and uncovered severe and far-reaching implications for security teams.

Jon Oltsik, Senior Principal Analyst & ESG Fellow, said,

“It could not be more clear from our conversations with these companies that cloud considerations are no longer a project-based decision, but an ‘all-in’ business strategy. Even at a time of increasing regulations and risks—and increasing IT complexity driven by cloud computing proliferation—organizations are moving aggressively to transform their businesses.”

The findings come from a survey conducted by the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) comprising 500 IT and security personnel in the ‘SOC chain of command’ at enterprise-class organizations in North America and Western Europe in January 2021.

Across these companies, there was a 200 per cent jump in organizations planning to move more than 75 per cent of their apps/workloads to the cloud, with 86 per cent of companies placing cloud options in their decision process for new applications, and more than 40 per cent choosing the cloud as their first option.

With such a massive and rapid shift, the current infrastructure of technology and people are not well aligned with these new realities. Respondents cited significant issues of complexity and overload, most notably, 80 per cent citing as much as 40 per cent more security data on which they need to analyze and act.

