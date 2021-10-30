The Hive ransomware team keeps developing new variants. Now the ransomware can also encrypt Linux and FreeBSD other than Windows operating system. According to the ESET researchers’ analysis, the Linux variant seems buggy for now and it fails to encrypt the whole system.

Targeting enterprise systems

The Linux version of the ransomware also fails to trigger the encryption if executed without root privileges because it attempts to drop the ransom note on the device’s root file systems. On the other hand Hive’s Windows ransomware has five execution options including killing processes and skipping disk cleaning, uninteresting files, and older files.

Hive is a ransomware group, active since June 202 – at least – and they’ve already hit over 30 organizations, counting only victims who refused to pay the ransom. Hive is just one of the many ransomware groups targeting Linux servers. The Linux servers are getting on the focus of those types of cyber attackers because many enterprises use Linux servers both physically and on their virtual machines.

