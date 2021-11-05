Cybersecurity startup focused on autonomous penetration testing, 1 announced a $30 million funding round. The company, co-founded by former Splunk CTO, Snehal Antani, and Anthony Pillitiere, former Deputy CTO within the U.S. Special Operations Command, provides continuous, autonomous penetration testing.

Autonomous penetration testing

Horizon3.ai allows organizations to see their networks through the eyes of an attacker. This approach aims to help organizations to proactively find and fix attack vectors before hackers can find and exploit them. With the investment, led by SignalFire, Horizon3.ai will be able to accelerate its product roadmap and go-to-market strategy. Snehal Antani, CEO and co-founder of Horizon3.ai said,

“Our product, NodeZero, was able to obtain Domain Administrator access in the network of a banking customer in 7 minutes and 19 seconds using the same techniques utilized in ransomware attacks. This customer had all the latest security tools installed, yet no security alerts were triggered, because these tools require significant tuning and were not designed to work together. Our customers were frustrated because they had to wait for a breach to test their security operations center; by then it’s too late. They now use NodeZero as a ‘sparring partner’ to help verify their security effectiveness.”

