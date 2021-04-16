Patchstack Database shows that 95% of the security vulnerabilities originate from third-party plugins and themes. So, monitoring the software versions on the website is important. Immediately identifying vulnerabilities within installed plugins and themes is also one important thing to do. That’s why Hostinger announced the Patchstack security with a single click for WordPress websites.

Implementing virtual patches

“Patchstack has its own vulnerability database which is backed by a community of security researchers – called the Red Team. The Red Team works to find new vulnerabilities in popular plugins and themes before the hackers could abuse them,” according to Hostinger.

When a vulnerable plugin is found on your WordPress site through Patchstack, a virtual patch is applied instantly to the website. All Hostinger users are eligible for free WordPress security vulnerability detection and for automatic virtual patching for 200 blocked threats.

