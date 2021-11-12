If there is an indispensable infrastructure to be used today, it is databases. We should not deny that a web service or desktop application must use at least one database. That being the case, one big topic we missed is database security. In this article, we are going to cover the SQL Server Vulnerability Assessment tool, which is specific to the MSSQL infrastructure.

Easy to use tool

This easy-to-use tool, developed by Microsoft lets users scan the database and discover the vulnerabilities. If any exists, the tool also provides solutions. This way, even you are not a security expert, it is not a big deal to close the gaps. In short, the tool helps you to prevent sensitive data from falling into the hands of unauthorized or malicious people.

You can access the vulnerability discovery tool through SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS) for those using SQL Server 2021 and higher. Free Download for SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS) 18.10

SQL Vulnerability Assessment (VA) Features

You can obtain reports in accordance with standards very quickly and fulfill data security standards.

Continuously monitor your environment in database large structures.

View incorrect configurations.

View unnecessary permissions.

View security recommendations with their vulnerabilities and take action quickly.

Scan your database

As we’ve mentioned before, SQL Server Vulnerability Assessment tool is an easy-to-use vulnerability scanner. With just a few clicks, you can easily scan your database and see the results. For scanning your DB just follow the steps below:

Open SQL Server Management Studio. Right-click on the database you want to scan. Click on Tasks > Vulnerability assessment > Scan for vulnerability. Select the location of the report output.

Running a vulnerability scanning on Microsoft SQL Server Vulnerability Assessment tool is very easy. Just follow the steps below.

1. Running the scan

When the Scan For Vulnerabilities dialog appears, you can see the location where scans will be saved. You can leave the default location or click Browse and save a different location. From the left panel, select the database you want to scan. When you are ready, click OK.

2. Viewing the report

The scanning process varies depending on the hardware and the size of your database. When the scan is complete, you will see the scan report in the primary panel. You can see the overview of your security state, the numbers of the discovered issues, and their severity levels. You can also see the solutions and best practices of the relevant issue.

3. Setting the Baseline

Now it is time to review your scan results. You can mark specific results as an acceptable Baseline. By doing so, you customize how the results will be reported. Once the Baseline is established, you can focus on the relevant issues and fix them by following Microsoft’s solutions on the report. After you complete setting up your Rule Baselines, you can run a new scan to view the customized report.

See more Cyber Security News