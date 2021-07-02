Hewlett Packard Enterprise has acquired cloud data management and protection Zerto in a transaction valued at $374 million. HPE GreenLake aims to expand on HPE Storage’s shift to a cloud-native, software-defined data services business with this acquisition.

For expanding HPE GreenLake cloud data services

Zerto offers disaster recovery, backup, and data mobility in a single, simple cloud data management and protection software solution within its journal-based continuous data protection (CDP). Zerto will be available as a service aaS through HPE GreenLake and Data Services Cloud Console.

Antonio Neri, President and CEO of HPE said,

“Data is now the most critical asset. With the explosive growth of data at the edge and across hybrid environments, organizations today face significant complexity in managing and protecting their data. Zerto’s market-leading cloud data management and protection software expand HPE GreenLake cloud data services, allowing customers to protect their data and rapidly act on insights, from edge to cloud.”

Zerto brings data back to its original state before the attack or disruption recovers by recovering ransomware, cyberattacks, and other unplanned downtime. In addition, Zerto quickly replicates and migrates data between VMware vSphere and Microsoft Hyper-V environments and natively to Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

Tom Black, Senior Vice President and General Manager of HPE Storage, said,

“With data underpinning digital transformation, customers must manage, protect, and mobilize their data,” “Customers continue to face significant issues managing data complexity across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Zerto further positions HPE to help solve these customer challenges and become the leader in data management and protection through HPE GreenLake cloud services.”

The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of HPE’s fiscal year 2021. Zerto’s management team will join the HPE family when the transaction closes, and Zerto will be organized under HPE Storage, reporting to Tom Black, Senior Vice President and General Manager.

