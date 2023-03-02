Huawei’s new multilayer DC ransomware protection solution is based on network-storage collaboration.

Chinese conglomerate, Huawei announced the launch of its ransomware protection solution with 2 defense lines and 6 protection layers at the Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2023. It is the industry’s first multilayer DC ransomware protection offering based on network-storage collaboration.

At the presentation, Huawei pinpoints that besides forcing victims to pay a ransom, ransomware attacks also cause service interruptions and massive reputational damages. Ransomware attacks have some key features in common:

Their software is extremely diverse. The number of ransomware variants increased by 98% between 2021 H2 and 2022 H1, making it very difficult to detect and respond to covert and new attacks quickly and effectively.

Ransomware spreads quickly, leaving little time for administrators to respond once an attack begins. Microsoft found that ransomware can penetrate a system to obtain permissions in just 45 minutes.

Enterprise businesses feel the impact of ransomware attacks more acutely than other types of users, as it normally takes a long time to restore services after an attack and data often cannot be restored at all. The IDC’s white paper shows that the average service downtime caused by ransomware attacks was 5 days In 2022, and more than 46% of organizations that paid a ransom were still unable to restore their data after the attack.

Huawei’s new multilayer ransomware protection turns to data protection capabilities that are based on network-storage collaboration. The solution has three core capabilities, network-storage detection, network-storage response, and network-storage recovery. Thus it is able to provide more effective protection against data encryption and theft.

The MRP solution uses a system consisting of two lines of defense and six layers of protection to enhance the security of IT systems and provides end-to-end encryption in the storage field to effectively block data theft.

Thanks to Huawei’s industry-leading ransomware protection team and security services, its network-storage association detection mechanism also delivers 99.9% accuracy (based on the CNCTC report), automating threat detection.

Huawei’s MRP solution provides the industry’s fastest recovery speed of up to 172 TB/hour and uses secure snapshots to recover services within seconds. Its offline air-gap storage also effectively copes with long-term service locking after data is encrypted, slashing the recovery time.

