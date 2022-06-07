At RSAC 2022, IBM announced its plans to acquire Randori, a Boston-based attack surface management and offensive cybersecurity provider. The company enables its customers to identify external facing assets continuously, both on-premise or in the cloud. Thus organizations can detect those assets that are visible to attackers and prioritize exposures that pose the greatest risk.

Threat detection and response

With the acquisition, IBM aims to advance its hybrid cloud strategy and improves its AI-powered cybersecurity products and services portfolio. The acquisition of Randori was IBM’s fourth acquisition in 2022 as the company is looking for new ways to enhance its hybrid cloud and AI skills and capabilities, including in cybersecurity. Since Arvind Krishna became CEO in April 2020, IBM has acquired more than 20 companies.

As a hacker-led company, Randori enables security teams to discover gaps, assess risks, and improve their security posture with software by delivering an authentic attack experience at scale. Its platform is designed to help security teams eliminate previously unknown exposure points. Its attack surface management solution takes into account the logic of an adversary based on real-world attacks.

Randori’s approach enabled the development of a cloud-native solution. It provides a better prioritization of vulnerabilities and reduces noise by focusing on customers’ attack surfaces. The company maps the attack surface by simply entering an email domain, to help identify shadow IT risks and potential entry points for ransomware. Mary O’Brien, General Manager of IBM Security said,

« Our clients today are faced with managing a complex technology landscape of accelerating cyberattacks targeted at applications running across a variety of hybrid cloud environments, from public clouds, private clouds, and on-premises. In this environment, it is essential for organizations to arm themselves with attacker’s perspective in order to help find their most critical blind spots and focus their efforts on areas that will minimize business disruption and damages to revenue and reputation. »