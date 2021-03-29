IBM Security launched new and enhanced services designed to help organizations manage their cloud security strategy, policies, and controls across hybrid cloud environments. The services bring together cloud-native, IBM, and third-party technologies along with IBM expertise to help organizations create a unified security approach across their cloud ecosystems.

Unified security approach

Cloud misconfigurations were a leading cause of data breaches according to the 2020 Cost of a Data Breach Report, accounting for nearly 1 in 5 data breaches studied. With the expanded suite of IBM Security Services for Cloud, companies can adopt a consistent security strategy across their hybrid cloud environments. The services leverage AI and automation to help identify and prioritize risks, respond to potential threats across an organization’s cloud environments, and connect that data with their broader security operations and on-premises systems.

Vikram Chhabra, Global Director, Offering Management and Strategy, IBM Security Services, said,

“Cloud security can appear daunting, with defenders facing an expansive attack surface, shared responsibility models, and rapidly evolving cloud platforms and tools. We cannot assume that legacy approaches for security will work in this new operating model – instead, security should be modernized specifically for the hybrid cloud era, with a strategy based on zero trust principles that bring together context, collaboration, and visibility across any cloud environment.”

IBM Security Services for Cloud simplifies hybrid cloud security by bringing together cloud-agnostic security expertise together with an integrated set of cloud, proprietary and third-party technology solutions. The services can support clients in any stage of their cloud security journey; from advising organizations on how to move data, users and workloads to the cloud, to providing continual risk monitoring and threat management of their existing hybrid cloud architecture. The new and enhanced services include cloud-native security services, cloud security posture management, container security, cloud security strategy.

