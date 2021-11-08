IBM announced its plans to expand its threat detection and response capabilities with the acquisition of ReaQta. ReaQta endpoint security solutions are designed to automatically identify and manage threats using AI while staying undetectable to adversaries. As a part of IBM’s strategy to offer security with an open approach that includes disparate tools, data, and hybrid cloud environments, the acquisition will strengthen the company’s position in the extended detection and response market.

Simplifies threat detection and response

IBM also introduced a new suite of extended detection and response (XDR) offerings under the company’s QRadar brand. QRadar XDR allows analysts to break down the silos between the proliferation of point products, enabling comprehensive visibility for security tools and data sources. ReaQta’s offerings will also be included in this portfolio when the acquisition is closed, which adds expanded native XDR capabilities to the company’s portfolio.

ReaQta, created by an elite group of cybersecurity experts and researchers with AI and machine learning expertise, offers a behavioral-based platform that focuses on stoping threats in real-time. The platform can be deployed in a hybrid model, on-premise, cloud, or air-gapped environments. The platform also utilizes a unique Nano OS, which can monitor the operating systems from outside to prevent interference by adversaries.

Mary O’Brien, General Manager of IBM Security, said,

“Complexity has created a cloak that attackers are operating under, furthering their ability to circumvent defenders. The future of security is open, using technologies that can connect the security insights that are buried across disparate tools and advanced AI to identify and automatically respond to threats more quickly across their entire infrastructure, from endpoint to cloud. With our expanded capabilities via QRadar XDR and the planned addition of ReaQta, IBM is helping clients get ahead of attackers with the first XDR solution that reduces vendor lock-in via the use of open standards.”

