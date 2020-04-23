Igneous, the SaaS data management company for file intensive environments, and Qumulo the leading provider of enterprise-proven hybrid cloud file storage and data services expand their partnership. Qumulo, a recognized hybrid cloud file storage leader by Gartner, enables its users to create, analyze, and retain massive data sets that span across multiple data centers and the cloud.

Combination of data management solutions

Igneous provides organizations a solution built for scaling and performance to solve data protection challenges, like missed SLAs and data loss. Its partner Qumulo was similarly designed and built for the cloud. With the help of this partnership, Qumulo now recommends Igneous for efficient data protection to any tier of any cloud.

Meanwhile, Igneous now recommends Qumulo’s hybrid cloud file storage as a backup and archive target for any heterogeneous NAS environment, protecting data from other vendors’ primary NAS directly to Qumulo. With this partnership, on-premise data protection will be strengthened featuring fast recovery, compliance with regulatory requirements, and high performance for organizations without cloud direct-connects.

Christian Smith, VP of Product at Igneous, said,

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Qumulo to offer both an on-premises and cloud data protection solution for the volumes of data generated by today’s applications. Qumulo’s software-defined file system allows for hardware choice and flexibility in the datacenter. Simplicity, scale and performance for file data– it’s a no-brainer. With Qumulo and Igneous, organizations can be confident their data is reliably protected and applications are always available.”

This partnership combines the SaaS simplicity of Igneous’ unstructured data management with Qumulo’s hybrid file software. This combination delivers these two data protection solutions optimized for the scale of modern enterprises.

In addition to this combination, the integration of Igneous’ services directly with Qumulo’s file storage will protect and move massive amounts of data without impacting production workloads.

Ben Gitenstein, VP of Products and Solutions at Qumulo, said: