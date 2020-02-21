ImunifyAV+ is now available for cPanel & WHM users, complementing the existing ImunifyAV application, adding extra functionality.

cPanel announced it is adding ImunifyAV+ to the suite of server security applications that integrates directly into its flagship product. In 2018, cPanel began offering their longterm partner CloudLinux’s Immunify360 as a featured comprehensive security product. In March of 2019, cPanel also included the ImunifyAV, also developed by CloudLinux. While ImunifyAV provides malware scanning, ImunifyAV+ provides both malware scanning and cleanup. Imunify360 provides server protection that includes all ImunifyAV+ features as well as firewall, WAF, Proactive Defense, Reputation Management, KernelCare, and Backup integration.

One-click cleanup

cPanel & WHM users can now clean the files with a single click. ImunifyAV+’s one-click malware removal prevents malicious codes from spreading across a server environment. With the release of cPanel & WHM Version 86, users will be able to purchase ImunifyAV+ through the cPanel Store. Users that upgrade to ImunifyAV+, the option to receive an email notification to the control panel’s administrator email address is available. Its advanced file deobfuscation techniques, over 97% of the encrypted malicious code embedded in files can be cleaned automatically.

Kenneth Power, Vice President of Product Development at cPanel said,