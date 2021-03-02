ImmuniWeb Community Edition now provides free continuous security monitoring, which is an essential element of any modern cybersecurity and resilience program. ImmuniWeb Community Edition allows its users to ensure a foundational level of application security, privacy, and compliance for free. ImmuniWeb® Community Edition also allows checking for ongoing phishing campaigns, domain squatting or Dark Web exposure with the following four online security tests:

Mobile App Security Test

Website Security Test

Dark Web Exposure Test

SSL Security Test

Up to 3 assets

Users will also be able to configure up to 3 assets, starting from March 1. The company stated that the resources will be automatically tested every week, and in case of any changes, new vulnerabilities, or misconfigurations and it will send an automated security alert via email. Ilia Kolochenko, CEO & Chief Architect, ImmuniWeb, said,

“At ImmuniWeb, while mostly working with medium and large-sized enterprises from regulated industries such as banking, we are keen to support small business, non-profit organizations, local and municipal governmental entities, and individuals who cannot afford to spend on cybersecurity amid the pandemic. Our Community Edition provides free access to foundational security and compliance to anyone who needs it. To make the offering even more efficient and effective to respond to the continuously evolving threat landscape, it will now include continuous security testing at no cost. We listen carefully to our audience and we are grateful to everyone who share their ideas how to make ImmuniWeb better. More exciting updates are coming soon, please stay tuned.”

