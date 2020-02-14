Immuniweb announced that it joined a mobile app security group, Appdome as a founding member in the launch of MobileTRUST Alliance.

Immuniweb is joining Appdome as a founding member in the launch of MobileTRUST Alliance. Mobile app development teams work on tight delivery schedules to build and enhance apps. They typically do not have iOS and Android security skills in-house, nor can they afford to delay to manually remediate discovered security flaws. The MobileTRUST Alliance addresses these challenges by combining vulnerability discovery with Appdome’s no-code mobile app security platform to fix found issues.

Free mobile scan tool

The solution from Appdome and ImmuniWeb will enable developers to upload any app binary (.apk or .ipa) to ImmuniWeb’s free mobile scan tool or leverage its AI-enabled mobile application penetration test for in-depth testing. In minutes, ImmuniWeb’s AI-based platform finds and categorizes mobile app vulnerabilities, weaknesses and privacy issues to generate a risk-based report. Customers then upload their vulnerable app to Appdome and select the vulnerabilities they would like Appdome’s no-code Mobile App Security Suite. The platform automatically implements the chosen mobile app security features to instantly deliver a secure version of the app.

Ilia Kolochenko, CEO at ImmuniWeb said,