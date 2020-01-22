ImmuniWeb partnered with E-SPIN Group to ensure application security and compliance in 14 countries of the region.

ImmuniWeb announced the partnership with E-SPIN Group (Kuala Lumpur – Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Jakarta – Indonesia, Bangkok – Thailand, Manila – Philippine). With this partnership, E-SPIN Group (Kuala Lumpur – Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Jakarta – Indonesia, Bangkok – Thailand, Manila – Philippine) provides ImmuniWeb AI Platform for Application Security Testing, Attack Surface Management and Dark Web Monitoring solutions to customers living in South-East Asia and Greater China Region – Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and China.

APAC’s fast cybersecurity markets

Michelle Lim, group operations manager for E-SPIN Group, talked about the advantages of a partnership;

“This new partnership will allow us to supply ImmuniWeb’s full range of application security testing, continuous monitoring, and policy compliance products to fulfill market requirements for corporate, government and cybersecurity professionals,” and added:

“This partnership allows us to enhance our existing application security and penetration testing; vulnerability management; governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management technology portfolio that cover national/military infrastructure, cloud, datacenter, network, network/security device, server, database, wireless, binary and client/server application, web application, mobile application, statics / dynamic source code analysis, cyber warfare and IT security testing and penetration testing,”

Ekaterina Khrustaleva, COO at ImmuniWeb said “APAC region is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity markets globally. Cybercriminals are incrementally targeting governments, organizations and private companies in the region by exploiting vulnerable applications, incomplete or missing IT asset inventory and breached suppliers exposed on the Dark Web.

Consolidation of our efforts and expertise will deliver unprecedented added-value to our customers, providing them with efficient and effective services at an unbeatable price.”

