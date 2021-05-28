ImmuniWeb unveils new features and improvements for its AI Platform for Q2 2021. The company made the announcement after passing the annual ISO 27001 audit by SGS, with 0 minor and 0 major non-conformities. With the update, chain attack mitigation and agile security testing became easier and faster for on-premise and cloud infrastructure.
New features and functionalities:
- Improved asset classification and risk scoring for ImmuniWeb Discovery. The update also includes additional asset search and filter capacities, expanded asset history, and labeling.
- Enhanced Dark Web detection capabilities for ImmuniWeb Discovery now include parsing of raw dumps of stolen or exposed data to be presented on the dashboard in a readable and easily exportable manner.
- Expanded cloud discovery capabilities bring additional detection of cloud instances in AWS and Microsoft Azure ecosystems and reduce the overall detection time.
- Better phishing and squatting detection for ImmuniWeb Discovery. The ameliorated algorithms now provide more results and minimize false positives in addition to expanded history and logging capacities.
- MITRE ATT&CK tactics and techniques inclusion into web and mobile applications penetration testing capacities. At the project creation step, our customers may now simply indicate specific attack scenarios to be performed in addition to the OWASP WSTG and MSTG checks and tests.
- Expanded privacy audit for web and mobile application penetration testing. This includes various specific requirements and security controls imposed by GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and other privacy laws and regulations.
- Review of DoS and DDoS susceptibility for web applications are included into our web penetration testing capacities. The new set of production-safe tests focus on application’s and middleware’s (e.g. load balancers, cloud WAF) configurations to better prevent DoS and resist Distributed DoS attacks.
- Advanced network misconfiguration testing for mobile app penetration testing capacities of ImmuniWeb MobileSuite. The new checks also include advanced verification of encryption and authentication hardening.
- Anomaly detection enhances the existing 2FA on the Portal for all customer accounts with active projects by sending instant email alerts when a login takes place from a previously unknown geolocation.
Ilia Kolochenko, CEO and Chief Architect, ImmuniWeb, said,
“We are grateful to all our customers and partners for their trust and valuable input on how to make our award-winning Platform even better and faster. At ImmuniWeb, we work hard to continuously stay ahead of the rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape to ensure continuation of our record growth. More exciting things are coming soon, please stay tuned.”
