ImmuniWeb unveils new features and improvements for its AI Platform for Q2 2021. The company made the announcement after passing the annual ISO 27001 audit by SGS, with 0 minor and 0 major non-conformities. With the update, chain attack mitigation and agile security testing became easier and faster for on-premise and cloud infrastructure.

Improved asset classification and risk scoring for ImmuniWeb Discovery. The update also includes additional asset search and filter capacities, expanded asset history, and labeling.

Enhanced Dark Web detection capabilities for ImmuniWeb Discovery now include parsing of raw dumps of stolen or exposed data to be presented on the dashboard in a readable and easily exportable manner.

Expanded cloud discovery capabilities bring additional detection of cloud instances in AWS and Microsoft Azure ecosystems and reduce the overall detection time.

Better phishing and squatting detection for ImmuniWeb Discovery. The ameliorated algorithms now provide more results and minimize false positives in addition to expanded history and logging capacities.

MITRE ATT&CK tactics and techniques inclusion into web and mobile applications penetration testing capacities. At the project creation step, our customers may now simply indicate specific attack scenarios to be performed in addition to the OWASP WSTG and MSTG checks and tests.

Expanded privacy audit for web and mobile application penetration testing. This includes various specific requirements and security controls imposed by GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and other privacy laws and regulations.

Review of DoS and DDoS susceptibility for web applications are included into our web penetration testing capacities. The new set of production-safe tests focus on application’s and middleware’s (e.g. load balancers, cloud WAF) configurations to better prevent DoS and resist Distributed DoS attacks.

Advanced network misconfiguration testing for mobile app penetration testing capacities of ImmuniWeb MobileSuite. The new checks also include advanced verification of encryption and authentication hardening.