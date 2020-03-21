ImmuniWeb released the updates for ImmuniWeb Discovery which reduces complexity and costs of cybersecurity. It is also compatible with continuous discovery, monitoring and non-intrusive security testing of the entire external attack surface perimeter.

Asset history, interactive graphs and more

The Attack Surface Management part of ImmuniWeb Discovery developed with actionable and threat-aware Security Ratings, and with proactive monitoring of Dark Web and Public Code Repositories. These enchantments provide clients to see a consumable overview of their cyber risks and emerging threats. All existing and new clients can use the newly introduced updates with no additional cost.

One of the enhancements of ImmuniWeb Discovery is in asset history which includes web and mobile apps, APIs, cloud and IoT. These assets now equipped with actionable history of changes to permit to reliably trace the evolution of security, compliance and privacy during the last 12 months.

Ilia Kolochenko, CEO & Founder of ImmuniWeb, says:

“We are grateful to our clients and partners for their continuous feedback on how to further make ImmuniWeb Platform even better. We are listening carefully and continuously implementing their suggestions to incrementally deliver more value and excellence.” “Amid the overall Covid-19 turbulence, at ImmuniWeb we keep calm and relentlessly pursue our strategy of continuous growth and expansion. We remind that the integrity of ImmuniWeb offering is available for a rapid and safe purchase online, without any paperwork or human contacts. Our product managers and security experts are readily available via our 24/7 online support might you have any questions or help.”

In addition to this, all types of assets and reported items provide interactive graphs. This actionable set of customizable graphs have a helicopter view of the overall statistics and asset history in a simple and adjustable manner. Monitoring and detecting a wide spectrum of unprotected databases are available with ImmuniWeb Discovery.

For customers who essentially prefer ImmuniWeb Discovery for continuous security monitoring of their web and mobile applications, to upload mobile apps for regular scanning for OWASP Top 10 and Software Composition Analysis (SCA) testing is possible with one-click. Enhanced Incident Monitoring is also an important update for ImmuniWeb Discovery.