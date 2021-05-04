Cybersecurity company Imperva has entered into an agreement to acquire CloudVector, an advanced API security and threat protection company. CloudVector enables customers to discover, monitor, and protect all API traffic in any environment from exploits and breaches. The transaction is expected to close in May 2021.

Offering advanced API security solution

CloudVector’s API security solution complements Imperva API Security by automatically discovering all APIs based on actual traffic, classifying data with machine learning, identifying sensitive data exposure, and detecting anomalous user and data activity.

Pam Murphy, CEO, Imperva, said,

“Over the last year, we’ve seen a significant acceleration in the number and volume of production APIs, such that API-related traffic now makes up more than 70% of our Cloud WAF traffic. Combined with an expanding surface area and novel exploits, all organizations need stronger API visibility and advanced protection. The addition of CloudVector fits perfectly with our vision, advances our API security solution, and most importantly, broadens the security of our customers’ applications and data.”

Deployment of CloudVector’s microsensor architecture does not require any API code change and can easily be incorporated into DevOps CI/CD pipelines, with value realized within minutes. CloudVector’s solution provides visibility and security for traditional public-facing APIs as well as more modern micro-services.

