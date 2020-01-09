Imperva has announced its board of directors has appointed Pam Murphy as CEO, effective immediately.

Imperva has announced that Pam Murphy is the new CEO. Interim CEO Charles Goodman will continue to serve as chairman of the board. Pam previously served as COO of Infor, prior to Infor, Pam operated across multiple leadership positions at Oracle Corp. and previously at Andersen Consulting and Arthur Andersen. During her nine years as COO of Infor, Pam helped transform a business that was essentially a collection of acquisitions into one of the world’s leading business application companies.

Next phase of growth

Charles Goodman, chairman of Imperva said,

“We’re excited to have Pam join us on our mission to protect critical assets from cybercriminals’ ever-changing attacks. As an accomplished executive who has led operations for some of the world’s largest software companies, and demonstrated ability to deliver customer value on a massive scale, she is perfectly positioned to lead Imperva through our next phase of growth.”

Pam Murphy, CEO of Imperva said,

“Imperva offers incredible solutions that help our customers navigate the complex and dynamic world of security, risk and compliance, while at the same time enabling progressive business transformation in an increasingly challenging marketplace. I’m looking forward to building on the foundation laid by our outstanding leadership team and capitalizing on Imperva’s market-leading products. Our relentless focus on our customers and their needs will always come first as we seize the many opportunities that lie ahead and significantly grow the business both domestically and internationally.”

Source: 1