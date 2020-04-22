ImunifySecurity announced that 4.7 versions of its Imunify360 and ImunifyAV(+) have been scheduled for gradual rollout and they will be available for all customers in two weeks or less. The latest versions include new features and options to help customers for protection.

New Default Settings for Malware Scanner

Rapid Scan option in the Malware Scanner feature is now enabled by default. Rapid Scan option allows faster scans using fewer server resources. Rapid Scan setting is applied to all new installations of Imunify360 and ImunifyAV(+). Other default Malware Scanner settings were also changed in this Imunify360 v.4.7 and ImunifyAV(+) release:

Intensity level for CPU usage and I/O usage: Minimized

Background scan: Monthly

Trim instead of removal: On

Default action: Cleanup

Advanced Management of Scan Intensity

The new Imunify360 v.4.7 and ImunifyAV(+) v.4.7 releases provide additional configuration options to help users avoid scans that might be resource-intensive. On the CloudLinux OS, it uses LVE to manage scan intensity. On other operating systems, users can opt to use nice to control the CPU, and ionic when the I/O scheduler is CFQ.

More Protection Against Brute-force Attacks

The latest version of Imunify360 provides more protection against brute-force attacks. The WordPress Account Compromise Prevention option can now be enabled to prevent access to WordPress accounts with weak passwords. When it’s enabled, users trying to log into the admin account with weak, trivial, or well-known passwords are diverted to an alert page on a separate domain. There, they’re given the option to change their current password.