The Imunify360 team shared the latest news from May 2022, including product updates, new products, and initiatives. The team announced the release of Imunify360 6.4 beta and Imunify Email. The team also unveiled two new features in May, Imunify 360 demo and Dashboard Pro. The team also announced the Early Access Program for Hosting Providers for its new initiative, SecureSite.

Imunify360 version 6.4 beta

The Imunify360 team announced the availability of the beta version of Imunify360, version 6.4. The beta release is coming with various new features and improvements. Version 6.4 comes with a new and improved IP management system. The new layout for the Firewall tab includes new lists, such as White, Drop, Captcha, and SplashScreen. The new view also allows users to see the information about IP addresses at a single glance. These improvements will make it easier to manage the IP addresses.

Version 6.4 also comes with improvements for the Malware Database Scanner. MDS will be marked by extending the memory allocation for this feature up to 1024 MB by default which increases the stability of the product. It also includes a new setting that provides a flexible way to manually define the size of RAM available for MDS.

Another significant improvement is the set of changes in the logic of the procedure for scanning archive files. It enhances the quality of malware detection in the archive files during the upload process.

SecureSite waitlist for Early-Access-Program

The Imunify Security team also unveiled SecureSite for Hosting Providers. It is a new product that allows its users to increase their revenue from existing customers, attract new customers, and add extra value to its hosting offering. SecureSite Early Access Program will be launched in June of 2022. Hosting Providers that have Imunify360 & cPanel installed can register to be added to the waitlist.

Imunify360 demo

The team also stated that they are working on a Demo Instance of Imunify360. Users who are interested in taking a look at the product or getting acquainted with the product, or taking a closer look at its functions and capabilities can access the demo in a web browser window after filling out a form. It allows users to experience the latest version of the product.

Imunify Email beta

Imunify360 team is waiting for beta-testers for its new advanced email protection system with email filtering features, Imunify Email. The new product aims to protect a host’s reputation and reduce administrative tasks. It is adaptive to the constraints of the environment and data-load. The beta version focuses on outbound email traffic protection and email quarantine scenarios. Users who have Imunify360 & CPanel running on CloudLinux OS 7,8, CentOS 7,8, or AlmaLinux installed on their servers can be beta-tester for Imunify Email.

New support portals

CloudLinux, the creator of Imunify360, announced that the company is providing multip options for support to be able to provide support for customers using different support resources. The company aims to ensure that each customer has the flexibility and freedom to choose the method that is ideal for them. To be able to provide customers with the answers they are looking for, the company launched a brand new Support Portals for CloudLinux and Imunify products. Portals include all the resources that can be needed. Portals are also powered by a Unified Search capability which instantly provides results. Available resources include:

Knowledge base

Trending topics

Getting Started guide

User documentation

The latest changelog announcements

Technical blogs

Product videos on our YouTube channel

Customer Community forums

Ability to submit a ticket to live support

CloudLinux is also rolling out a brand-new version of the Customer Community forums. Forums are now improved with enhanced categorization, search, post grouping, and Support moderation. Experienced Support Engineers on staff are now assigned to moderate the forums to be able to interact with clients to help.

CloudLinux stated that its support approach is based on Knowledge-Centered Service, which is a methodology developed by the Consortium for Service Innovation. It focuses on integrating the creation and maintenance of knowledge into the interaction. Four major points to KCS are:

Integrate the reuse, improvement, and (if it doesn’t exist) creation of knowledge into the problem solving process

Evolve content based on demand and usage

Develop a knowledge base of collective experience to date

Reward learning, collaboration, sharing, and improving

The company has transitioned to the Knowledge-Centered Service methodology. It will roll out in the Autumn of 2021 and will be an important step to enhance the customer experience.