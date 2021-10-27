Imunify360 is a comprehensive security suite for Linux web servers. The suite provides antivirus, firewall, WAF, PHP security layer, patch management, domain reputation with easy UI, and advanced automation features. The Imunify team published the new beta version of Imunify360 v6.0 beta with new features.

New features

Malware Database Scanner lets users find and clean malicious code in the database. The development team also added a handy reminder for users to brush up on the functions and how each feature works. Users can click on “Watch walkthrough video” in the upper left corner and familiarize themselves with a particular bit of the interface.

REGISTER FOR THE LIVE WEBINAR!

On November 3rd, 2021, the Imunify360 team will be conducting a live webinar about Imunify360 v.6.0 and its revolutionary Malware Database Scanner. On November 3rd, 2021, the Imunify360 team will be conducting a live webinar about Imunify360 v.6.0 and its revolutionary Malware Database Scanner. Register now for a live webinar and learn more about Imunify360 v.6.0 and the new Malware Database Scanner.

Malware Database Scanner (MDS)

Researches reveal at least 30% of all malicious files on servers are caused by DB infections regardless of how often you perform file scan and cleanup. Having a DB infection system will stay compromised and cause malicious files to reappear again and again. Previously, the Imunify360 team shipped the Malware Database Scanner separately from the Imunify agent. With the new version, it is integrated with the Malware Scanner. That allows users to have to opportunity to run the database scans with a single click.

The Malware Database Scanner automatically uses information from CMS configuration files to get DB connection details for each CMS running on the server. Now it is organically integrated into the existing Malware Scanner and provides a solution to fixing complex DB infections even without extensive information security expertise. No SQL knowledge, no connection strings, passwords, etc.

The DB cleanup also performed like a classic Malware Scanner. It is worth noting that MDS safely and reliably backs up suspicious DB data. This makes it absolutely safe to run DB cleanup and stay sure that each step can be reverted in case of issues. Results of scan and cleanup statuses can be observed on the Malware tab. Malware Database Scanner is a revolutionary solution that will improve the protection of each user and improve server protection overall.

We are pretty sure our Malware Database Scanner is a revolutionary solution that will improve the protection of each user and improve server protection overall. To function properly it requires MariaDB/MySQL DB management system version 5.5. The recommended version is 5.6+. Note, only WordPress databases are supported in this version. In Imunify360 v6.0 this feature is disabled by default.

To enable MDS and execute it together with Malware Scanner the following CLI command is used:

# imunify360-agent config update '{"MALWARE_DATABASE_SCAN": {"enable": true}}'

And to switch it off:

# imunify360-agent config update '{"MALWARE_DATABASE_SCAN": {"enable": false}}'

Walkthrough video

The developers are giving importance to the user feedbacks, which leads a new solution with v6.0 beta. Now it is easier to understand what certain tabs and parts of the solution are doing. While in UI, in the upper left corner of the interface search for the “Watch walkthrough video” link. When clicked it will take you to the video, explaining the functions and workings of the tab you are on.

Also, for the new users, watching this introduction is a great way to start working with the interface and find quick answers to the questions about it. All in all, the ready access to some knowledge on how the product works and what it does will help to understand it better.

Additional information

Imunify360 v6.0 includes 79 tasks and 29 bug fixes.

DEF-17049: Fix for the error processing MalwareScanComplete

DEF-16376: AppVersionDetector is switched to use different package

DEF-16616: Fallback process created for KernelCare licensing

DEF-17043: Improvement for AI-Bolit resident mode

DEF-17272: New AI-Bolit 31.0.1 released

DEF-17294: Fix for some clean-up errors in the event of multiple files being dropped or changed simultaneously

DEF-17658: Changes in i360-pam-imunify rate limit

DEF-17860: Improvement for symlinks management for AI-Bolit

DEF-17910: MDS will support servers running MySQL 5.5 version and below

DEF-17436: Translations for the new interface additions

DEF-17961: Improvement in handling unexpected socket errors

DEF-17997: Improvement for MDS requesting credentials from wp-config.php

DEF-18015: Upgrade process from ImunifyAV to Imunify360 improved

How to install

To install the new Imunify360 v.6.0 beta, please follow the instructions in the documentation.

How to upgrade

To upgrade Imunify360 on CentOS/CloudLinux systems, run the command:

yum update imunify360-firewall --enablerepo=imunify360-testing

To upgrade Imunify360 on Ubuntu 16.04, run the following command:

echo 'deb https://repo.imunify360.cloudlinux.com/imunify360/ubuntu-testing/16.04/ xenial main' > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/imunify360-testing.list apt-get update apt-get install --only-upgrade imunify360-firewall

To upgrade Imunify360 on Ubuntu 18.04, run the following command:

echo 'deb https://repo.imunify360.cloudlinux.com/imunify360/ubuntu-testing/18.04/ bionic main' > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/imunify360-testing.list apt-get update apt-get install --only-upgrade imunify360-firewall

To upgrade Imunify360 on Ubuntu 20.04, run the following command:

echo 'deb https://repo.imunify360.cloudlinux.com/imunify360/ubuntu-testing/20.04/ focal main' > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/imunify360-testing.list apt-get update apt-get install --only-upgrade imunify360-firewall

To upgrade Imunify360 on Debian 9, run the following command:

echo 'deb https://repo.imunify360.cloudlinux.com/imunify360/debian-testing/9/ stretch main' > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/imunify360-testing.list apt-get update apt-get install --only-upgrade imunify360-firewall

To upgrade Imunify360 on Debian 10, run the following command:

echo 'deb https://repo.imunify360.cloudlinux.com/imunify360/debian-testing/10/ buster main' > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/imunify360-testing.list apt-get update apt-get install --only-upgrade imunify360-firewall

See more Cyber Security News