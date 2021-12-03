The Imunify360 team announced the release of the latest version of its popular security solution, Imunify 360 v.6.0. The latest version comes with a revolutionary Malware Database Scanner and Walkthrough videos which aims to help users with the features included in the Imunify360. Imunify360 v.6.0 also includes 79 tasks and 29 bug fixes. The team conducted a webinar about the latest release and the Malware Database Scanner, which can be watched here.

Malware Database Scanner

Malware Database Scanner helps users with DB infections, which are the cause of at least 30% of all malicious files on servers. DB infections can also cause malicious files to appear again after cleanups. Malware Database Scanner, previously shipped separately from the Imunify product family, is now integrated into Imunify360 and adds database scans with a single click to its wide range of capabilities.

The new feature uses CMS configuration files information automatically to get DB connection details for CMS running. Now, as a part of Malware Scanner, it offers a solution to fix complex DB infections without any information security expertise. MDS backs up suspicious DB data, making it completely safe to run DB cleanups, allowing users to revert each step if it is needed.

Users can also observe the scan and cleanup results on the Malware tab. MDS requires MariaDB/MySQL DB management system version 5.5, however version 5.6+ is recommended and only WordPress databases are supported currently. The feature is disabled in Imunify360 by default.

Command to enable MDS and execute it with Malware Scanner:

# imunify360-agent config update '{"MALWARE_DATABASE_SCAN": {"enable": true}}'

Command to switch it off:

# imunify360-agent config update '{"MALWARE_DATABASE_SCAN": {"enable": false}}'

Walkthrough video

Another major enhancement in Imunify360 v.6.0 is walkthrough videos. Users can click the “Watch walkthrough video” link in the upper left corner of the UI to watch a video that explains the functions and workings of the current tab. These introductions are ideal for new users and users who aren’t familiar with the interface.

What’s new?

DEF-17049: Fix for the error processing MalwareScanComplete

DEF-16376: AppVersionDetector is switched to use different package

DEF-16616: Fallback process created for KernelCare licensing

DEF-17043: Improvement for AI-Bolit resident mode

DEF-17272: New AI-Bolit 31.0.1 released

DEF-17294: Fix for some clean-up errors in the event of multiple files being dropped or changed simultaneously

DEF-17658: Changes in i360-pam-imunify rate limit

DEF-17860: Improvement for symlinks management for AI-Bolit

DEF-17910: MDS will support servers running MySQL 5.5 version and below

DEF-17436: Translations for the new interface additions

DEF-17961: Improvement in handling unexpected socket errors

DEF-17997: Improvement for MDS requesting credentials from wp-config.php

DEF-18015: Upgrade process from ImunifyAV to Imunify360 improved

See more Cyber Security News