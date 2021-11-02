CloudLinux, recently launched the beta version of its popular solution, Imunify360 v.6.0, announced that it is conducting a live webinar to introduce Imunify360 v.6.0 and revolutionary Malware Database Scanner. The CloudLinux team decided to integrate Malware Database Scanner with its Malware Scanner, which was shipped separately from the Imunify agent previously.

Malware Database Scanner

Malware Database Scanner, which is now included in Imunify360 v.6.0, allows users to run database scans with a single click. The new feature help users to protect themselves against any DB infection, which is the cause of 30% of all malicious files on servers.

Imunify360 also added walkthrough videos into the interface. To learn how the features works, users now will be able to click the “Watch walkthrough video” in the upper left corner to get detailed information. Users who want to get a closer look at the new release can register the webinar, Imunify360 v.6.0 – Revolutionary Malware Database Scanner – Nowhere for malware to hide. The live webinar includes real-life scenarios and will focus on exploring the capabilities of Imunify360 with its ultimate Malware Database Scanner.

See more Cyber Security News