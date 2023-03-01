The developers of the Imunify360 security suite have announced the release of version 6.11, bringing many improvements and bug fixes.

One of the most noticeable changes in Imunify360 v6.11 is the support for the Debian 11 series. The support for the Debian 9 series is going to be dropped in the next version.

Crontab malware cleaning tool is now capable of real-time scanning and Dovecot brute force protection is now enabled by default.

The comprehensive security suite that is tailored for Linux web servers, Imunify360, has received a new update. The CloudLinux-made security solution reaches version 6.11 and brings Debian 11 “Bullseye” support alongside some other improvements.

Debian 9 support is going to be dropped

While Debian 11 “Bullseye” support comes with Imunify360 v6.11, the developers stated that Debian 9 will no longer be supported, starting from v6.12, planned to be released later this month.

The Crontab malware cleaning tool, which was introduced in Imunify360 v6.10 is now linked with the real-time scanner. This will enable real-time scanning of Crontab file modifications. Admins can go to Settings and the Malware tab to enable the Crontab file scanning feature. It is also possible to activate it through CLI:

imunify360-agent config update '{"MALWARE_SCANNING": {"crontabs": true}}'

The Dovecot brute force protection, which was introduced with version 6.7, is now also enabled by default. The new version comes with a couple of improvements in notifications for some important events, such as cPanel compromisation. When Imunify360 detects suspicious activity, it will send an email with a list of the compromised hostname and the username in addition to some suggestions.

The full changelog for Imunify360 v6.11 is also available here.

Admins can use the following commands to force-update their Imunify360 installations to version 6.11:

wget https://repo.imunify360.cloudlinux.com/defence360/imunify-force-update.sh -O imunify-force-update.sh bash imunify-force-update.sh