The Imunify Security team announced the general availability of the new version of Imunify360. Imunify360 version 6.3 comes with various new features and recommended security settings that aim to increase the overall security of servers. The latest version also comes with support for the cPanel control panel on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

cPanel on Ubuntu 20.04 support

With the latest release, Imunify360 now supports cPanel working on Ubuntu 20.04 Long Term Support, enabling its customers to use it with the reliable version of the popular Linux distro. Ubuntu is considered as one of the best distribution for developmental tasks and application hosting projects that employ a set of the latest technologies. The Imunify Security team also stated that the data they have gathered showed that cPanel running on Ubuntu is a frequently utilized configuration, which led the team to extend its support for cPanel running on Ubuntu.

Imunify Security team also promotes optimal security configurations with the latest release. The features below will be promoted using Advisor:

Connection-based DoS Protection;

WordPress account compromise prevention

ELF malware detection

How to upgrade Imunify360?

Users can use the updated script with the following commands:

wget https://repo.imunify360.cloudlinux.com/defence360/imunify-force-update.sh -O imunify-force-update.sh bash imunify-force-update.sh

For the regular and safe update to Imunify360 version 6.3 with a gradual rollout. CentOS/CloudLinux systems:

yum update imunify360-firewall

Ubuntu 16.04, 18.04, and 20.04 systems:

apt-get update apt-get install --only-upgrade imunify360-firewall

Debian 9 and 10 systems:

apt-get update apt-get install --only-upgrade imunify360-firewall

