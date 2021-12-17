CloudLinux has announced the improvements they have done in their security solutions Imunify360, which is tailored for hosting providers and VPS owners. The rules in proactive defense are destined for improving overall performance on the server. The company has shared the results of the benchmarks, showing average load and response time decrease on servers running Imunify360.

The average overhead caused by Proactive Defense decreased by 30%

The Imunify team stated that the actual improvement may change, depending on the applications on the server. In the graphs, the decrease of the overhead caused by Proactive Defense can be seen, which is an average of 30%. With this new set of rules changing, the servers can now host more sites while the cost remains the same.

The Imunify team states that there will be more improvements in their security solution in the future. With future sets of improvements, the load on the CPU will drop even more as well as a decrease in the response time measures, which translates into hosting even more websites with the same amount of resources.

