ImunifyAV+ is now available for cPanel & WHM users, complementing the existing ImunifyAV application, adding extra functionality.
cPanel announced it is adding ImunifyAV+ to the suite of server security applications that integrate directly into its flagship product. In 2018, cPanel began offering its longterm partner CloudLinux’s Imunify360 as a featured comprehensive security product. In March of 2019, cPanel also included the ImunifyAV, also developed by CloudLinux.
One-click cleanup
While ImunifyAV provides malware scanning, ImunifyAV+ provides both malware scanning and cleanup. Imunify360 provides server protection that includes all ImunifyAV+ features as well as firewall, WAF, Proactive Defense, Reputation Management, KernelCare, and Backup integration. cPanel & WHM users can now clean the files with a single click.
ImunifyAV+’s one-click malware removal prevents malicious codes from spreading across a server environment. With the release of cPanel & WHM Version 86, users will be able to purchase ImunifyAV+ through the cPanel Store. Users that upgrade to ImunifyAV+, the option to receive an email notification to the control panel’s administrator email address is available.
Its advanced file deobfuscation techniques, over 97% of the encrypted malicious code embedded in files can be cleaned automatically.
Kenneth Power, Vice President of Product Development at cPanel said,
“We’re proud to offer even more security options so our customers can protect their IT infrastructure. We now offer multiple solutions to both identify and solve security problems faced by the industry every day, providing peace of mind that servers are safeguarded from destructive virtual attacks.”
