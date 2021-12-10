CloudLinux announced that ImunifyAV and Imunify AV+ v.6.1 and Imunify360 v.6.1 are now available. The new releases come with enhanced features and bug fixes. These features focus on helping users to protect their systems easily.

ImunifyAV(+) v.6.1

With the new release, the team introduced Contact Manager integration, a new way to inform users about potential problems on their servers. The new feature informs users about important cases via WHM’s Contact Manager. It sends two types of notifications to the server administrator, « Malicious activity has been detected » (only once per 24 hours) and « Malware scan was not performed for a long period of time » (only once per week). The notification also includes details about the situation and instructions to mitigate it. The feature is enabled by default and only available for cPanel and cPanel-supported operating systems. ImunifyAV v6.1 includes 20 tasks and 7 bug fixes.

Imunify360 v.6.1

The latest version of Imunify360 is coming with new Malware Database Scanner enhancement and default settings. In Imunify360 v.6.1, the default setting for Malware Database Scanner is set at « auto-cleanup” to automate the process. Users can check the cleanup option from the Settings > Malware tab in the interface look for the « Default action on detect » option.

After the team closely monitored their performances, they decided to change the status of Anti-bot protection (released in v5.6) and cPanel upload scanner (released in v5.10) from experimental to permanent. These features will also be enabled by default in v.6.1 and the following releases for all news installations.

