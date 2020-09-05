ImunifySecurity announced that a new version of ImunifyAV, version 5.1.2 is now released. The latest release does not include major updates, however, it brings important minor stability improvements inside of dependent packages.

Users want to upgrade to the new versions can use the following commands:

wget https://repo.imunify360.cloudlinux.com/defence360/imunify-force-update.sh bash imunify-force-update.sh

For the regular and safe update to ImunifyAV version 5.1.2 with a gradual rollout. CentOS/CloudLinux systems:

yum update imunify-antivirus

Ubuntu 16.04 and 18.04 systems:

apt-get update apt-get install --only-upgrade imunify-antivirus

