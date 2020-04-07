Indusface is providing professional cybersecurity protection to organizations affected by COVID-19 at free of cost for at least one month. This support aims to protect online businesses against cyber-attacks. In addition to this, Indusface provides a Free Forever Website security assessment service.

Indusface WAS – Advance

To detect web application vulnerabilities malware, and logical flaws with daily or on-demand comprehensive scanning, businesses can use Indusface Web Application Scanning. It allows customers to understand their risk posture. AppTrana offers continuous website security with web application scanning, web application firewall, CDN, and DDoS protection.

To get support within the program, companies must meet the criteria, including,

International NGOs, Educational institutions, and governmental entities all over the world.

Or:

A solvent business existing for at least one years,

And part of the region/business impacted with COVID-19 Lockdown,

And not an existing customer of Indusface or someone who has engaged with its sales team in the last three months.

Venkatesh Sundar, co-founder (CMO) of Indusface, talked about Indusface’s COVID Program, saying,

“During this transition phase, Indusface being experts in application security has decided to help organizations with the transition by providing our tools free of cost for one month. Our estimation is that lockdowns will be over by then, but based on the situation, if the need arises, we will reassess if the program has to be extended beyond one month. We sincerely hope this program will help businesses make a seamless transition and adjust to the new reality.”

Customers must send an email that includes the company information and a list of web or mobile apps, cloud, or SaaS systems. After the application via mail, the company will be contacted within the next 24 hours.