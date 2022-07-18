Dragos researchers have found a trojan that is disguised as password cracking tool for Automation Direct PLC devices.

The trojan targets many Automation Direct PLC devices but there are also variations that target other PLCs and HMIs.

The software uses a specific byte sequence to listen to the COM ports for exploiting the vulnerability that easily hands over the password.

Dragos, a cybersecurity company that is an expert on industrial systems, has published a whitepaper about a new threat. The company states that they had a customer who desperately needed to crack the password of Automation Direct DirectLogic 06 PLC and ended up buying a tool to crack it. They add that as the customer used the software, he successfully recovered the password but then the engineering workstation system began acting weird.

Drops Sality botnet to the system

The company then decided to reverse engineer the software; which was eventually found to be exploiting a vulnerability in the firmware rather than simply cracking it. Additionally, the software dropped the Sality botnet to the system as well. The software sends a specific byte sequence, “76 19 83”, to a COM port between the engineering workstation and the PLC (Programmable Logic Controller) to read and display the password to the user; which is the exploit of the CVE-2022-2003 (CVSS 7.7) vulnerability. The security researchers managed to duplicate the attack over ethernet as well.

This vulnerability affects the Automation Direct DirectLogic D0-06 series products that can be seen below with firmware versions older than 2.72, the firmware version which fixes the issue:

D0-06DD1

D0-06DD2

D0-06DR

D0-06DA

D0-06AR

D0-06AA

D0-06DD1-D

D0-06DD2-D

D0-06DR-D

Dragos researchers state that Automation Direct is not the only company that is being targeted by hackers via similar cracking tools. You can see the Dragos’ list for the other targeted products below:

Omron CP1H PLC Omron C200HX PLC Omron C200H PLC Omron CPM2* PLC Omron CPM1A PLC Omron CQM1H PLC Siemens S7-200 PLC Siemens S7-200 Project File (*.mwp) Siemens LOGO! 0AB6 PLC ABB Codesys Project File (*.pro) Delta Automation DVP, ES, EX, SS2, EC Series PLC Fuji Electric POD UG HMI Fuji Electric Hakko HMI Mitsubishi Electric FX Series (3U and 3G) PLC Mitsubishi Electric Q02 Series PLC Mitsubishi Electric GT 1020 Series HMI Mitsubishi Electric GOT F930 HMI Mitsubishi Electric GOT F940 HMI Mitsubishi Electric GOT 1055 HMI Pro-Face GP Pro-Face HMI Pro-Face GP Project File (*.prw) Vigor VB PLC Vigor VH PLC Weintek HMI Allen Bradley MicroLogix 1000 PLC Panasonic NAIS F P0 PLC Fatek FBe and FBs Series PLC IDEC Corporation HG2S-FF HMI LG K80S PLC LG K120S PLC